2020 Major Hail in San Angelo May 21, 2020.
© Brent Blinka
A major hail storm blew up over San Angelo Thursday evening pounding vehicles and houses across the city.

There are pictures of hail the size of tennis balls.

Damage reports are still coming in.

Watch video from the storm.



HAIL
A storm of this size with hail and winds of this kind has historically caused major damage to vehicles and homes and flooding city wide.

There is a chance of continued severe weather throughout the Memorial Day weekend and through the middle of next week.

This is a developing story.

HAIL