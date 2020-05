© Getty Images/NurPhoto/WIktor Szymanowicz

Manning up

It's people who suffer, not men or women

Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

Feminists on the frontline of gender politics have seized on a poll they helped publish to push their agenda to the fore in a crisis that has wrecked everyone's economies and lives. Disproportionate male deaths got a side note.A new poll by IPSOS Mori declares that UK women are bearing the emotional brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. Fair point, butI get it. The poll was published in conjunction with the Fawcett Society, named for the iconic suffragette Millicent Fawcett, so with a touch of cynicism you'll see the goal here.And isn't that more important? My guess is I'm seen as a man just propagating a culture of male domination, though biased feminist polling is a-okay.Polls are commissioned to prove a point that needs apparently objective validation.So we have 61 percent of women struggling day to day to stay positive while 47 percent of men admit to feeling the same.In gender politics the old adage that a woman's work is never done holds true, particularly when that woman is fighting on the feminist frontline and there's suddenly an unexpected opportunity to strike a blow against the patriarchal hegemony.What is conveniently overlooked is that data collection on an issue such as this is skewed by its very nature.You're not asking what sort of soap powder an interviewee prefers here, you're asking men and women how they feel.It's not that it isn't something to bother about or that men are mostly unfeeling, uncaring boneheaded neanderthals, it's just that the average Joe would rather not discuss his emotions with you and a relatively neutral answer is far more likely to end a line of questioning sooner than if he opened up and blubbed out his darkest nightmares.And it's not just the elastic treatment of poll results that irritate here, it's the gender politics at play when it's really not appropriate.It's 'people' who are suffering, whose loved ones are dead, jobs lost, schools shut and dreams in tatters.She recently drummed up support from the various members of The Sisterhood to sign a joint statement explaining how bad things are for women in the UK since the pandemic struck.The statement spoke of women being "largely invisible from the debate and excluded from decision-making," and many were "trapped in their homes, self-isolating with an abusive partner" as if this was the norm. I found that claim insulting.It goes on about "specific challenges women are facing," having "voices heard" and "needs met." Certainly, interesting ideas to discuss, and there may even be some valid demands in there.