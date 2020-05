A 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing a woman to death inside a Downsview massage parlour in February has now been charged with terrorism, and police allege he carried out the assault in the name of the "incel" movement.Arzaga was a mother of a little girl and friends described her as a doting parent.A woman who said she owned the parlour told reporters at the time that she lost a finger in a struggle with the accused, and that she was able to grab the machete from the suspect and stab him before police arrived.Officers later charged the boy with murder and attempted murder.Worden said Toronto police contacted the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team and they began a joint investigation.He was charged additionally with one count of murder - terrorist activity and one count of attempted murder - terrorist activity.The boy cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.He appeared in court via video link at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday where the new charges were read.Worden told CTV News Toronto it's the first instance he's aware of where an alleged incel follower has been charged with terrorism in Ontario.Both the Federal Public Prosecution Service and the Provincial Attorney General were made aware of and approved of the new charges.The incel strain of violent extremism is also tied to Alek Minassian, who stands accused of killing ten people and wounding sixteen others in the North York Van Attack in 2018.