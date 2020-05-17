Society's Child
Eleven firefighters injured, building ablaze after explosion in downtown Los Angeles
The Daily Mail
Sat, 16 May 2020 16:28 UTC
Eleven firefighters were injured in the massive blast as they tackled a blaze at a supplier of butane honey oil - also known as hash oil - in downtown LA.
The first responders had gone inside the building after an initial report of a fire and then had to run for their lives when a ball of flame shot out of the building, scorching a fire truck parked truck across the street.
Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said the 'significant explosion' shook the neighborhood around 6:30pm.
The dramatic scenes were all caught on cellphone video and saw those who were on the roof forced to scramble down a ladder that was engulfed in fire.
While firefighters were inside attempting to find the source of the blaze, there was 'a significant explosion, very high, very wide, rumbling the entire area.'
Capt. Scott said people at the scene described the explosion as sounding like a freight train or jet engine. The fleeing firefighters tore off their protective equipment that had burned through and helmets that melted, Scott said.
'The was one of the worst scene's I've seen,' he said.
The 11 firefighters were transported to County USC Medical Center, where they will remain overnight, to be treated for burn injuries and smoke inhalation.
At least three of them suffered critical injuries, but were said to be stable on Saturday night. Their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
Several were sent to the intensive care unit for burns, and two were put on ventilators, ABC7 reported.
The LAFD were already responding to a blaze at a one-story commercial building on East Boyd St at Smoke Tokes, a hash oil supplier.
While they were on the scene attempting to put out the fire, there was nothing unusual whatsoever until suddenly a violent explosion occurred, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
The explosion occurred just as firefighters were entering the building and it resulted in a massive response by the LA Fire Department with 230 firefighters at one point at the scene.
The fire began at around 6:30pm and led to a massive response from the LAFD
Video showed large plumes of smoke billowing over the area and flames shooting up into the sky from one of the buildings.
The department issued a 'mayday' call and characterized the incident as a 'major emergency.' By about 7:15 p.m. the fire appeared largely under control.
The condition of those who were injured was not immediately known. News helicopters showed dozens of fire trucks at the scene.
'We faced a very difficult situation and a significant incident. A one story commercial building was on fire when we arrived at 6:30pm when there was a significant explosion with multiple firefighters injured.
All the surrounding streets were packed full of firefighters as the fire resulted in an explosion
'More than 230 firefighters arrived on scene. We managed to extinguish the flames by 8:08pm. 11 firefighters have burn injuries. The building where the fire occurred was at Smoke Tokes warehouse distributor - a supplier that makes butane honey oil.'
Butane is an odorless gas that easily ignites, and it's used in the process to extract the high-inducing chemical THC from cannabis plants to create a highly potent concentrate also known as hash oil. The oil is used in vape pens, edibles, waxes and other products.
On its website, SmokeTokes advertises a wide variety of products including 'puff bars,' pipes, 'dab' tools, vaporizers, 'torches and butane,' and cartridges.
The company says it is 'an international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products, and related accessories.' Founded in 2009, it offers 'discounts to loyal customers, fast shipping, a huge catalog of products and customer service that is untouched.'
The LA department upgraded the incident to 'a major emergency' shortly after the explosion occurred
As firefighters aimed hoses at the long-slung building where the explosion occurred, others could be seen standing next to gurneys that had been readied for the injured.
The blaze occurred very close to Skid Row residents where many homeless people are camped out on the streets living close to senior and low income housing.
'We know we're at risk when we go to any emergency, but we never want to see this happen. So we're hoping that all these firefighters can recover,' Prange from the LAFD said.
'We're always worried about a secondary explosion, we don't know what caused the first one and we're trying to avoid this incident becoming even worse if the second one does happen,' Prange told KTLA.
Firefighters responding to the blast were met with a difficult situation and had to pour water on the flames from outside as they were unable to go inside of the building
At one point, firefighters attempted to put out the fire and aimed their hoses from the roof of an adjacent building.
'A medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters,' LAFD said.
The LAFD urged people in the area to find a way to shelter from the smoke.
In a tweet, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, 'My thoughts are with our brave LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information.'
Comment: From local news station KTLA: