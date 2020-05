© Flickr / Andy Thornley



A lorry driver who kissed a woman on her cheek to show gratitude for her assistance is now hunted by police in the UK. After asking for help to identify the 'criminal,' law enforcement received a massive eye-roll from the public.In the sleepy Derbyshire town of Matlock, a most heinous crime took place on April 28.The man thanked her with a kiss, andNearly three weeks after the incident, Derbyshire Police appealed to the public for help tracking down the suspect.Commenters speculated that the man may be wanted for breaching social distancing guidelines, but that's not the case. The police explained that his crime "would be classed as sexual assault,the man to kiss her on the cheek."Derbyshire's finest were roundly mocked on Twitter. "This must be the country's most ridiculous police 'service,'" one commenter tweeted."I think this is the final step of the world going mad," another remarked Some commenters joked that the cops must have "solved all the other crimes in Derbyshire and are now simply just trying to keep busy."At time of writing, the cheeky trucker remains at large, free to thank pensioners at will.