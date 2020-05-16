"We know everyone is eager to reopen. It's not going back to normal; it's what we're calling 'the new normal.' It will be the data and not the date that drives not only the decision but the phased approach to reopen the City of New Orleans. Today, we are outlining what those guidelines will be for the City," said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

"New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced business owners will be required to keep logs of the names and contact information of patrons who enter their establishments once the Big Easy reopens to help with contact tracing — a move that Cantrell called part of the new normal, as New Orleans and Louisiana plan to rollback coronavirus restrictions this month."

"Contact tracing just doesn't involve government alone," Cantrell said in the Tuesday conference call. Businesses will proactively track the names and the contact information of patrons "as part of the new normal," Cantrell said.

"They're asking of restaurants, and they're asking right now and developing guidelines, that are completely impossible to follow and violate constitutional privacy," Stephen Perry the head of New Orleans tourism and hospitality sector said.

"All restaurants allowing dine-in service and all reopened services with allowed occupancy or capacity of 75 or less are encouraged to maintain an activity log of, as reasonably possible, the contact information for all inside or sit-down customers and employees including the dates and times they were present in the business and the location where they sat or were served if a restaurant or reopened service with seating. In the absence of a such a log, "

Washington restaurants required to keep customers names, phone numbers and emails

"Restaurants that offer table service must plan to keep a daily log of phone numbers, emails, and arrival times for everybody who comes in to eat. Diners are already used to giving restaurants such details to make a reservation, but Washington's rules state that all customers must be logged, not just one per party." (For more information click here.)

Kansas City forces churches and businesses to snitch on churchgoers and customers

"As part of its partial reopening of nonessential institutions, Kansas City, Missouri, is now requiring businesses and churches to maintain lists of people who enter their doors."

restaurants and businesses have become defacto government spies, keeping personal information of customers for thirty days.