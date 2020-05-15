© America Rising



An advertisement set to be released Thursday will criticize 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden for only ever working as a politician throughout his life, the Daily Caller has learned.America Rising, a political action committee, created the ad showing photos and videos of Biden being sworn into different political jobs, throughout his life.The timing of the ad comes as Biden has been under fire for months for allegedly assaulting a former Senate staffer who worked for him. Biden's accuser, Tara Reade, says the then-senator of kissed her, touched her, and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in 1993.Biden has continued to deny the allegations, while his accuser has said she would testify under oath.