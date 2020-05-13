Puppet Masters
DOJ's Flynn filings renew focus on 'unusual' Susan Rice email during transition
Fox News
Tue, 12 May 2020 15:34 UTC
An exhibit in the DOJ's motion to dismiss the Flynn case last week detailed a special counsel interview of former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. The interview indicated outgoing President Barack Obama was aware of Flynn's intercepted December 2016 phone calls with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition period.
The document noted Yates learned about the calls during a Jan 5, 2017, Oval Office meeting with Obama, Rice, then-FBI Director James Comey, then-CIA Director John Brennan, and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
After the briefing, Obama asked Yates and Comey to "stay behind," and said he had "learned of the information about Flynn" and his conversation with Russia's ambassador about sanctions. Obama "specified that he did not want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently, given the information."
At that point, the document said, "Yates had no idea what the president was talking about, but figured it out based on the conversation. Yates recalled Comey mentioning the Logan Act, but can't recall if he specified there was an 'investigation.' Comey did not talk about prosecution in the meeting."
This would eventually lead to Flynn being interviewed, amid supposed concern he had violated the obscure and never-successfully-enforced Logan Act, and later pleading guilty to lying to investigators about his Kislyak talks.
But the mention of that Oval Office meeting aligns with an email that Rice — on Jan. 20, 2017, the day President Trump was sworn into office — sent herself documenting Obama's guidance, evidently in the same meeting, about how law enforcement should investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race.
Rice's office downplayed the significance of that email when it first surfaced in early 2018, raising questions at the time from congressional Republicans.
A source close to the Senate Judiciary Committee told Fox News on Monday that GOP Senate investigators are now taking a closer look at that email.
"President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the intelligence and law enforcement communities 'by the book,'" Rice emailed to herself. "The president stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book."
The email also appeared to reflect Obama's guidance on sharing sensitive information with both the Russians and the incoming Trump administration.
Rice wrote that Obama said, "he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia."
She added: "The President asked Comey to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Comey said he would."
At the time of discovery, Graham described Rice's email as "disturbing."
"She's sending herself an email talking about a conversation on Jan. 5 with the president, reassuring herself, and I guess the president, that this would be done by the book," Graham told Fox News in February 2018. "I think that's odd and disturbing because we know the investigation regarding the Trump campaign was anything but by the book."
But Rice's attorney at the time, Kathryn Ruemmler, said there was "nothing 'unusual'" about Rice "memorializing an important discussion for the record."
"The Obama White House was justifiably concerned about how comprehensive they should be in their briefings regarding Russia to members of the Trump transition team, particularly Lt. General Michael Flynn, given the concerning communications between him and Russian officials," Ruemmler said in a statement to Fox News in 2018. "The discussion that Ambassador Rice documented did not involve the so-called Steele dossier."
Ruemmler added: "Any insinuation that Ambassador Rice's actions in this matter were inappropriate is yet another attempt to distract and deflect from the importance of the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in America's democracy."
The transcripts, which included Rice's interview with the panel in 2017, revealed that top Obama officials were questioned over whether they had or had seen evidence of collusion, coordination or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election — the issue that drove the FBI's initial case and later Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Most said they had not.
"To the best of my recollection, there wasn't anything smoking, but there were some things that gave me pause," Rice said, according to her transcribed interview, in response to whether she had any evidence of conspiracy. "I don't recall intelligence that I would consider evidence to that effect that I saw...conspiracy prior to my departure."
When asked whether she had any evidence of "coordination," Rice replied: "I don't recall any intelligence or evidence to that effect."
When asked about collusion, Rice replied: "Same answer."
Meanwhile, Obama's unexpectedly intimate knowledge of the details of Flynn's calls raised new questions about Obama's awareness and role in the early days of the Russia investigation.
Yates, who was fired by the Trump administration after refusing to defend its travel ban executive order in court, would later say that she was concerned Flynn would be vulnerable to blackmail because of his interactions with Russia.
The filing to dismiss the Flynn case came after the DOJ determined that the bureau's 2017 Flynn interview -- which formed the basis for his guilty plea of lying to investigators -- was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."
The retired Army lieutenant general for months had been trying to withdraw his plea, aided by a new attorney aggressively challenging the prosecution's case and conduct.
Fox News' Gregg Re and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.
Comment: The Gateway Pundit had more to say about Sally Yates:
The Deep State was listening in on all of General Flynn's conversations with foreign leaders which was his job. They knew Russia had nothing on him. They knew this was a lie.A little more about Rice and Yates:
Crooked Sally Yates told Congress that the Logan Act was the first reason she intervened in the Flynn case — the reason FBI agents were sent to the White House to interview Flynn in the Trump administration's early days. The Logan Act has not been prosecuted in the United States for over 200 years. She knew this. Michael Flynn was innocent.
Sally Yates is a criminal and a liar.
We also know that a Deep State spy set up General Flynn. And Flynn not only reported his trip to Russia before he went, he also took training on how to act and then provided the intelligence community information upon his return on what he learned. All of this information has been kept quiet by the intelligence community for two years until early this year.
Yates hid this evidence from Congress.
So will Sally Yates ever face justice for lying to Congress?
Should Sally Yates be charged with perjury and leaking classified documents?
On Monday attorney Techno_Fog published more information on Sally Yates and her relationship with reporter Adam Entous who first published the Michael Flynn leak. Miss Yates could be in even more trouble if she is pegged as the leaker of classified information.
It was Sally Yates who "flagged" General Flynn's completely innocent call with the Russian ambassador as "highly significant" and "potentially illegal."
So was Sally Yates the leaker? And will she ever be prosecuted for perjury?
- Susan Rice's strange email to herself: Secret meeting with Comey, Yates and Obama about spying on Trump
- Obama, Biden Oval Office meeting on January 5, 2017 was key to entire anti-Trump 'Russiagate' operation
- Acting AG instructs DOJ lawyers not to defend Trump travel ban order (UPDATE)
- Was Sally Yates sabotaging Trump's travel ban from the beginning?
- Sally Yates was the true blackmailer in the Flynn matter
THERE'S the inverted pentagram of the Obysmal presidency!
R.C.