A 26-year-old man was killed in a shark attack while surfing Saturday at a beach in Northern California, officials said.The man was attacked around 1:30 p.m. at Manresa State Beach, the California Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement. The incident took place on Sand Dollar Beach within 100 yards of the shore, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the next of kin was notified . The species of shark was not known, according to the parks department.Following the state parks protocol, the water 1 mile south and north of the incident location will be closed for five days and will not be reopened until Thursday, the parks department said.Signs warning beachgoers about the shark attack are posted on access points and beach entrances within a 1-mile radius of the incident.With the exception of water sports, Manresa State Beach is closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, meaning there is no public access during this time. During the other times, the beach is open to local residents who can walk or bike into the beach, provided they maintain the recommended physical distancing of six feet or more and follow new visitor guidelines.