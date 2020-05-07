Comment: This is horse-hockey of course. It's no coincidence that the countries with the two highest death tolls - the US and UK - are the two countries that sit atop the 'world order'. It just means they've been 'best' at shifting deaths from other causes into the Covid-19 column...
The British government has drafted a 50-page statement detailing a five-stage plan to lift the lockdown in the UK by October, The Mirror reported, citing unnamed sources in the government.
The plan is reportedly set to be announced on Sunday, come into force on Monday and last until the middle of autumn, despite officials fearing a second wave of coronavirus or an outbreak that could "blow their plan off course".
Comment: Did you catch that? They're saying the lockdown will be eased down to 'more-or-less normal' by October, BUT they reserve the right to maintain it at full-Hitler if and when they get the call from on high to ramp the numbers back up...
"It's a bit of a shambles. Nobody can quite agree what to do and when to do it. Somebody comes up with a bright idea, but the practicalities get in the way", the governmental source noted, cited by Mirror.
Comment: Phony leak intended to suggest 'our difficult decisions', when in fact they know exactly what they want to do and are merely prevaricating over how to sell that to people.
The anonymous official also noted that "we're not South Korea", apparently comparing the British response to the pandemic to that of South Korea's.
The alleged plan envisages five stages, beginning with encouraging employees to open workplaces as well as opening outdoor spaces. Then, in the beginning of the summer, it is expected to return primary schools back to normal and extend a household's "social bubble" by allowing to meet family and a narrow circle of friends. Following that, the plan suggests continuing the restoration of all schools, the reopening of cafes and a "possible" return of Premier league matches, behind closed doors.
The plan finally hopes to reopen all retail and eating facilities in the beginning of the autumn, while still demanding customers strictly practice social distancing. In October, it is expected to allow football fans to return to matches.
Some conspiratorially minded Brexit types seem to think it's this Mark Sedwill guy....[Link]