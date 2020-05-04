truth vaccines docu-series bollinger
In Episode 1, the history of vaccines, smallpox, vaccine safety, and the current CDC schedule...

Welcome to the first episode of the eye-opening 9-part documentary series The Truth About Vaccines, produced by documentary makers and health activists Ty & Charlene Bollinger. This is the largest and most comprehensive series ever produced on the topic of vaccines.


What to expect in this episode:
  • Dr. Jennifer Margulis thoroughly explains the fundamental concept of "informed consent" and shares some "insider secrets" of the CDC.
  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares the real reasons why vaccine manufacturers have no liability and describes the "precautionary principle".
  • Hear from an attorney who litigates vaccine cases in the "Vaccine Court".
  • Get a "behind the scenes" look at a "vaccine legislation" meeting with a Congressman in the Rayburn House Building in Washington D.C.
  • Hear the personal story of Davida and Nico LaHood (District Attorney for Bexar County, TX) as they describe the differences in their four children.
  • Mike Adams ("the Health Ranger") articulates the "risk-benefit" analysis that is required for vaccines and elaborates on the similarities and differences between "vaccinations" and "immunizations."
  • Dr. Suzanne Humphries, M.D. describes the smallpox epidemics in Victorian England and assesses the impact of the smallpox vaccine on these outbreaks.
  • Pathologist and HPV expert, Dr. Sin Hang Lee M.D., discuss editorial censorship of his articles about HPV DNA being found in the HPV vaccines.
  • Dr. Jack Wolfson, D.O. describes his appearance on NBC Television discussing the measles outbreak at Disneyland a couple of years ago.
  • Dr. Joseph Mercola, D.O. describes how he regrets failing to do his homework prior to vaccinating his patients.