Welcome to the first episode of the eye-opening 9-part documentary series The Truth About Vaccines, produced by documentary makers and health activists Ty & Charlene Bollinger. This is the largest and most comprehensive series ever produced on the topic of vaccines.
What to expect in this episode:
- Dr. Jennifer Margulis thoroughly explains the fundamental concept of "informed consent" and shares some "insider secrets" of the CDC.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares the real reasons why vaccine manufacturers have no liability and describes the "precautionary principle".
- Hear from an attorney who litigates vaccine cases in the "Vaccine Court".
- Get a "behind the scenes" look at a "vaccine legislation" meeting with a Congressman in the Rayburn House Building in Washington D.C.
- Hear the personal story of Davida and Nico LaHood (District Attorney for Bexar County, TX) as they describe the differences in their four children.
- Mike Adams ("the Health Ranger") articulates the "risk-benefit" analysis that is required for vaccines and elaborates on the similarities and differences between "vaccinations" and "immunizations."
- Dr. Suzanne Humphries, M.D. describes the smallpox epidemics in Victorian England and assesses the impact of the smallpox vaccine on these outbreaks.
- Pathologist and HPV expert, Dr. Sin Hang Lee M.D., discuss editorial censorship of his articles about HPV DNA being found in the HPV vaccines.
- Dr. Jack Wolfson, D.O. describes his appearance on NBC Television discussing the measles outbreak at Disneyland a couple of years ago.
- Dr. Joseph Mercola, D.O. describes how he regrets failing to do his homework prior to vaccinating his patients.
Comment: Episode 1 was apparently first published online in 2017. In the meantime all 9 episodes have been produced by this husband and wife team. We also have here the final episode (#9), published by them online last month:
We recommend that Sott.net readers go to their website and support them by registering to watch all 9 parts, which include interviews with numerous scientists, researchers, journalists and activists on the vast and dangerous machine that has become 'the vaccine cartel'.
And no, this is not 'anti-vaxxer' misinformation. This is informed criticism of MODERN vaccines and the truly devastating health crises they have created...