Israeli helicopters attacked a number of military positions in southern Syria with missiles, Syrian state media reported, noting the strikes inflicted "limited material damage." according to the Jerusalem Post. A number of unconfirmed reports saidKnown to carry out frequent cross-border bombing raids in Syria,, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The strikes, launched from Lebanese airspace, triggered Syria's air defense systems, which intercepted a number of missiles.Armed groups with ties to Iran - which for years have aided Damascus in its fight against jihadist rebel factions - have been a frequent target for the IDF throughout the Syrian war. While the military rarely discusses the operations on record, Israeli officials insist they are purely 'defensive' - over repeated objections from the Syrian government, which has condemned the attacks as blatant violations of its sovereignty.