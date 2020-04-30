© Lisa Riordan Seville / NBC News



One by one, the five mothers confronted the man they hold responsible for the death of their children, young people recruited by a corrupt rehab program in South Florida who never got the help they needed and eventually overdosed."You destroyed my life," Tina Pekar, whose son Ryan overdosed in one of Chatman's two "sober homes" in 2014, said in federal court on Wednesday.Sandy Hinkle's 23-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn Cruea, died of an overdose in February 2016. She had never been on a plane before but flew from Ohio to West Palm Beach to deliver a message to the judge who would decide Chatman's fate."I can't express the hurt he has caused," she said. "Please give him the maximum sentence."After the mothers and five other victims spoke,Chatman's indictment was the largest and most visible in a crackdown by state and federal officials in South Florida on a substance abuse treatment industry many describe as broken.Chatman's attorneys said he was remorseful and described him as a "scapegoat" for a system rife with corruption. But federal prosecutor Marie Villafana told the court that while Chatman was not the only bad operator in town he stood out for the nature of his crimes."Mr. Chatman was not considered the biggest player in this industry," she said. "But he was considered the most dangerous."Though the women weren't required to attend treatment, he took samples of their urine and saliva to send to labs, then billed their insurance for care they never received, authorities said.One of those women, 22-year-old Savannah H., stood before the court, her magenta dyed-hair pulled back, andShe escaped by jumping from a window of the home, wearing only a T-shirt, and later went to the police with her story.she said, asking that Chatman be put away "so not only can he not get to me again, but so he can't do this to other human beings."Schuyler Smith, who testified that he spent five months at Chatman's, said he saw girls being prostituted. Chatman, he said, condoned drug use at his sober homes."He got blood on his hands that he can't wash," he said.Throughout the proceedings, Chatman's wife, Laura, sat at the defense table with her eyes covered, barely looking at him. In March, she pleaded guilty to two felony counts for allowing her husband to use her name to open up the treatment center even thought he had a prior conviction for fraud, which barred him from owning one under Florida law.Before the judge sentenced her, he asked if she wanted to speak. She pulled the microphone toward her. Then she broke down."I can't even imagine what these families are going through and I'm sorry," the mother of four said. "I am truly sorry for your losses."After the sentencing, families gathered outside the courthouse and sorted through their emotions.Danielle Ramos, whose sister overdosed a few months after leaving Chatman's center, teared up when asked about the verdict."I don't know if 90 years would have been appropriate," she said. "One day he'll be able to walk out and hug his child. That's something I'll never be afforded."