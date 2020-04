© REUTERS/Toby Melville

Jason O'Toole has worked as a senior feature writer for the Irish Daily Mail, a columnist with the Irish Sunday Mirror and senior editor of Hot Press magazine. He is also the author of several best-selling books.

Airlines are turning to governments for rescue money - but bailing out the massive capitalist ventures makes about as much sense as leaving the middle row empty to avoid the virus.With the world in a tailspin from Covid-19, airlines are in for a bumpy ride - and some of them are inevitably going to crash and burn. Everything may be up in the air but one thing is for certain: flying will never be the same again.But the middle seat rule is an "idiotic" proposal, as Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary quite rightly pointed out the other day.The last time I checked, Ryanair was in the business of making money and not burning it, which is exactly what would happen if they're forced to fly at only 66 percent capacity. Airlines need this like a hole in the head, especially since they're already grappling with the daunting prospects of less routes and less frequency, which will hike up prices as well.There would be absolutely no appetite to bailout Ryanair if the airline that people love to hate found itself in troubled waters. Yet there's a strong desire amongst some British commentators to rescue Virgin Atlantic, which can only be put down to blind patriotism for what would've been perceived as a Rule Britannia success story - up until now.One of the first airlines to slump into administration this week was Virgin Australia and it looks like Virgin Atlantic could be next in line to wave goodbye.Considering he's a tax exile, Branson insulted the British people when he went cap in hand - or rather with deeds-to-island in hand - to ask the UK government to bail out "his" airline (Delta owns 49 percent) to the tune of £565mn. The billionaire had some brass neck offering up Necker Island as the collateral as it's reportedly "only" worth £80mn. But there's definitely a nice little profit there, considering he purchased it for a low six figures in 1979.Virgin Atlantic doesn't appear to have very much in terms of assets, as far as I'm aware, which would make it a risky gamble for the British government if it went belly-up. Branson says his main goal is to save jobs, but in such turbulent times, Boris Johnson would get more of a return on the money by investing it elsewhere to create jobs in more sustainable industries. Surely anything is bound to be less risky than the airline business at the moment.If Branson is genuinely concerned about saving jobs, as he claims, then his best - and certainly more honourable option - is to offer to sell his interest in Virgin Atlantic to the British government. At this point, it would make more sense to nationalise it.It speaks volumes that Delta - despite receiving $5.4 billion from the Trump administration already and seeking an additional $4.6 billion loan from US taxpayers - is refusing to invest another dime in Branson's baby. Talk about throwing the baby out with the bathwater!, which makes you wonder if the American airline is either confident Boris Johnson will offer Branson a parachute, or has perhaps already accepted Virgin Atlantic will end up dead in the water sooner or later.It's going to be a hard landing for those airlines lucky enough to survive this crisis, but there's little or no benefit in any government bailing out any of those that crash and burn now because the market will have significantly shrunk after the pandemic.