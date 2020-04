© CC BY 2.0 / Ronnie Macdonald / Boeing F-18 Super Hornet

The Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet has been the US Navy's workhorse attack aircraft for nearly two decades,. Its predecessor, the F/A-18, took part in the 1986 bombing of Libya, the Gulf War, and the 90s Yugoslav wars.The US Navy has taken delivery of its final Block II Super Hornet aircraft,(among them 322 single seater F/A-18Es and 286 twin seater F/A-18Fs).According to Janes , the final plane was sent to Strike Fighter Squadron 34, based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia on April 17.Pentagon F/A-18 programme office director Jason Denney called the delivery "a stepping stone along the path to continuously evolving our platforms to meet the US Navy's ever-evolving needs," stressing the Block III upgrades were "just steps behind"Boeing began the development of the Block III Super Hornet in the late 2000s, promising new stealth features and an extended range, as well as advanced avionics. To many of America's NATO allies,. The US Navy plans to buy some 260 F-35Cs total, with plans to fit out each of its aircraft carrier strike groups with four fighter squadrons - two with Super Hornets, and two with F-35Cs.The Navy awarded Boeing a $4 billion contract for Block III Super Hornets in March 2019, with the company promising to deliver some 72 Block III aircraft in the next two years. According to Flight Global, the planes are expected to have a new, advanced cockpit system, reduced radar cross-section, new fuel tanks carrying up to 1,590 kg in extra fuel, and 10,000 flight hour lifespan guarantee.jetliners due to design problems in late 2018 and early 2019. At the moment, defence procurements are a major portion of the company's revenues, accounting for some $27.4 billion (or 30%) of its total 2019 revenues of $92.3 billion, according to Forbes.