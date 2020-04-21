© Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Police have arrested a controversial pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La.Pastor Tony Spell is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Central Police Department says.He was taken into custody Tuesday morning, April 22, outside of the church. He was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison."At first I thought he [Spell] was just turning around his bus and was going to pull away, but he just kept coming in reverse," said Trey Bennett, the protester.Video of the alleged incident shows the bus coming to a stop just short of where the protester was standing."I could see him [Spell] driving the bus. He was honking his horn loudly at me and making gestures suggesting he was yelling while he was driving. It didn't seem real until it was physically in my face with a bus," said Bennett."And he [man in white truck] was going very fast. He just pulled over at me and turned into the church. That was much faster than what Tony Spell was doing when he drove the bus at me," said Bennett.In a telephone interview with WAFB Monday, April 20, Spell acknowledges he was driving the bus and simply wanted to get out and confront the protester."I was pulling in from my bus route, picking up black children who haven't eaten because of this sinister policy that has closed schools," the pastor said. "I was going to approach this gentleman and ask him to leave."The protester, Trey Bennett, denies ever using profanity or displaying obscene gestures. Bennett says he has been peacefully protesting in front of Spell's church since Easter Sunday."I haven't done anything of the sort. I just stand there with a sign. I don't say anything to anybody," said Bennett."Just trying to raise awareness so that people will demand that this place [Life Tabernacle] gets closed down," said Bennett.The Central Police Department issued the warrant Monday."Earlier today, Chief Roger Corcoran with Central Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Mark Anthony Spell (AKA: Tony Spell), Pastor of Life Tabernacle Church,Since the governor's order was issued in March, Spell has held numerous sermons with hundreds in attendance at his church.An elderly member of Spell's church died of coronavirus the week of April 13, a coroner's report said. Spell, who called the coroner's report "a lie," says the man died of other medical issues.