A Louisiana pastor will be charged on six counts of misdemeanor for holding services in defiance of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards's stay at home order.Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday morning. He faces individual charges for each time he held a service in his church that exceeded the 10-person limit set by Edwards, according to the local CBS affiliate.Throughout March, Spell boasted about holding services attended by hundreds of people even as the state restricted the number of people who could gather from 50 to 10."Our church is a hospital where the sick can come and get healing," he said in his sermon. "Cancers are healed here, people are healed of HIV in these services, and we believe that tonight, we're also going to pass out anointed handkerchiefs to people who may have a fear, who may have a sickness, and we believe that when those anointed handkerchiefs go, that healing virtue is going to go on them as well."Spell continued to hold services, sometimes attracting more than 1,000 people. When Edwards expressed disappointment that Spell would not comply with the shutdown orders, the pastor called the governor's classification of churches as "nonessential" entities a "persecution of the faith."