The London Metropolitan Police have come under fire after footage emerged showing officers from the Territorial Support Group (TSG) berating a journalist for filming them apprehending an individual at a park in the UK capital.The incident, which reportedly took place in Finsbury Park, North London on April 5, was caught on camera by the journalist in question - Michael Segalov - and was posted on Twitter on Thursday. The footage shows officers hurriedly taking a woman to a TSG van with Segalov capturing the action from a distance." The TSG are meant to deal with rioting and public order containment.Many people on social media have been angered by the behavior of these law enforcement officers. Some suggested that this type of "horrifying" interaction with the police was all too common during the current lockdown.The London Metropolitan Police have acknowledged that the incident did take place and confirmed that "a complaint has been received in relation to that interaction which is currently being considered."Police have admitted two wrongful convictions under new coronavirus laws, as a number of cases are reviewed.