Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joe Biden
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday addressed a sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by a former Senate staffer, saying it was "legitimate to talk about."

Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the allegation against the former vice president during an online forum hosted by The Wing, a women's network and community space, by a questioner who said she was strongly opposed to President Trump's reelection but that she also "really resent[s] the fact that the other choice is someone who has a really long history of being creepy to women," citing the allegation by former staffer Tara Reade.

"I think it's legitimate to talk about these things," Ocasio-Cortez responded, according to CBS News. "And if we want, if we again want to have integrity, you can't say, you know — both believe women, support all of this, until it inconveniences you, until it inconveniences us."

"I think a lot of us are just in this moment where it's like, how did we get here? You know, it almost felt like we started this cycle where we had kind of moved on from, you know, from all of this. And now it feels like we're kind of back in it," she added. "You know, the most diverse field that we've ever seen — that we're kind of back kind of replaying old movies in a way."

Reade has said Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked in the then-Delaware senator's office in 1993. Biden has yet to address the allegation, but his campaign has denied it.

"Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen," Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, told CBS.

Reade first alleged Biden had touched her inappropriately in April 2019 as one of several women who made similar allegations at the time against Biden, prompting an apology from the former vice president. But Reade did not specify at the time that she was alleging sexual assault.

Ocasio-Cortez was a prominent surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during his presidential campaign before his withdrawal earlier this month. Ocasio-Cortez has yet to formally endorse Biden but said in March she would support Biden if he became the Democratic nominee.