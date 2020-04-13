Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has hit out at "groundless" criticism of its involvement in the UK's rollout of 5G technology.In an open letter published on Monday, Victor Zhang, the firm's UK chief, said disrupting Huawei's participation would do the country a "disservice".It comes amid efforts by rebel Tory MPs to overturn the government's approval in January of a limited role for Huawei in building Britain's 5G infrastructure."Disrupting our involvement in the 5G rollout would do Britain a disservice."Last month, the government hinted at future concessions to opponents of Huawei's involvement in rolling out the ultrafast wireless technology when a minister said 36 Tory MPs who refused to vote in line with the leadership had been heard "loud and clear".He said data usage had increased by at least 50 per cent since Covid-19 first reached the UK, placing "significant pressure" on telecoms systems.The intervention comes amid multiple acts of vandalism and arson in recent days against telecoms gear, apparently fuelled by internet conspiracy theories linking the spread of coronavirus to 5G.The baseless theory, which scientists have branded "complete rubbish", suggests radio waves from the technology causes changes in people's bodies which make them susceptible to the virus.