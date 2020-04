Helicopter parenting

As coronavirus lockdowns go on without an end in sight, local authorities are testing the limits of their captive populations — from sending helicopters to break up football games, to recording license plates of rogue worshipers.The coronavirus epidemic has most of the world going stir-crazy under lockdown — except for the police who've been given unprecedented powers to enforce a tempting slate of new laws — and a few rules that they seem to be making up as they go along. Here are some of the silliest — and most disturbing.Tunisia, already on the map for sending robotic quarantine-enforcers through the streets of Tunis to check people's papers, has stepped up its police-state game.Video posted to social media of the bizarre intrusion shows the aircraft hovering low enough to kick up huge clouds of dust and make game-play impossible. Sure, we've seen this with drones in other countries , but a military helicopter?!Cops around the world have taken a special interest in ensuring people don't transmit coronavirus while enjoying the warming weather. In the UK, Central Bedfordshire police were slammed for suggesting (complete with a sinister photo) that rural picnickers would be ambushed by the long arm of the law.Over in Australia,— for those trying to take social distancing really, really seriously.Britain has been home to some of the most absurd examples of overzealous coronavirus policing , from cops threatening to paw through people's shopping carts hunting for "non-essential" items to businesses being threatened for selling Easter eggs. Those who stayed home were assumed to be safe, however — until now.While it's not clear who reported the man, local police forces have been flooded with calls from civilians concerned their neighbors aren't following the rules —The town of Beverly, Massachusetts has regimented even the sidewalks to stop the spread of coronavirus, in an effort that appears to mock the state's culture of neurotic rule-following. Like most of the US, Massachusetts is under lockdown, allowing residents out only to exercise and conduct essential business.Across the pond, Manchester police went further, inventing their own micro-managing rules, asThe incident in the town of Fallowfield made headlines, and Greater Manchester police apologized to the man and his family, acknowledging "the incident wasn't dealt with in the professional way we would expect."That's hardly all — reports of fines issued for purchasing "non-essential items" have proliferated across social media, even as the UK government reminded police there were no official restrictions on what items could be purchased.Churchgoers attempting to celebrate Easter clashed with authorities over the weekend across the US. Cars at a Kentucky church were flyered with intimidating warnings from the local police, even after a federal judge ruled drive-in services — in which worshipers remained in their cars with windows closed, maintaining social distancing — could not be banned.US District Judge Justin Walker didn't mince words in his ruling against the ban on drive-in services on Saturday. "On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter.The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage worldwide, with over 1.8 million cases as of Monday. The US is home to the lion's share of those cases — some 558,999 people, most in New York, have contracted the virus, and 22,154 have died with it. Spain and Italy are the next most heavily affected, with 169,496 and 156,363 cases, respectively — though Italy has reported more deaths than Spain. The epidemic, first reported in Wuhan, China in December, quickly spread around the world and cases can now be found in nearly every country.