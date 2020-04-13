Rep. Thomas Massie and Senator Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie openly criticized the governor of their home state of Kentucky after he announced a plan to impose a mandatory quarantine of people attending Easter church services and recording their license plate numbers.

"Taking license plates at church?" Paul tweeted late Friday following reports that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear would be monitoring who goes to church on Easter. "Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here."


Beshear said during a Friday news conference that police will record license plate numbers of those who attend mass gatherings of any kind, including church services, and health officials will take that information to impose mandatory 14-day quarantines.
Kentucky State Police will record the license plates of residents who attend church on Easter
"This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn't kill someone else," Beshear said.

"What the actual hell?" Massie said on Twitter, posting the same Gateway Pundit link as Paul.

Parishioners across the country have been grappling with the stay-at-home orders and trying to find ways to worship with their communities.

In Kansas, a legal dispute has resulted from Republicans and Democrats disagreeing on how to handle church services during the pandemic. In Mississippi, churchgoers were fined $500 for listening to a church service on the radio in their cars in a church parking lot. That altercation sparked a lawsuit as well.