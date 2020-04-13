© Sputnik / Eduard Erben

The removal of a monument to Marshal Ivan Konev, who headed Soviet troops fighting to free Prague from the Nazis in 1945, was a dumb move by people who have achieved nothing in their lives, Czech President Milos Zeman has saidThe authorities of District Six in the Czech capital, Prague, removed Konev's statue from its pedestal in early April. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, District Mayor Ondrej Kolar joked the bronze commander was penalized because "he didn't have a mask on."Kolar was blasted online, both for his divisive policies and his fringe sense of humor. Many also suspected him of deliberately choosing to tear down the monument during the Covid-19 outbreak to prevent protests like the ones that took place last September when the decision on the statue was made.Russian prosecutors have launched a criminal case against the District Six administration in accordance with a new legislation that outlaws destroying or damaging memorials to those who died protecting the country.Konev's statue is slated to become an exhibit in a museum dedicated to the "totalitarian regimes" present on Czech territory in various periods. This means that the Soviet commander, who was welcomed like a hero in Prague in May 1945, will likely be part of the same exhibition as the Nazis, who occupied the Czech state during WWII. However, it's currently unknown where and when this museum will open, if it ever happens.