© EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Some coronavirus patients may suffer neurological problems such as dizziness, headaches and impaired consciousness, according to a study released Friday.About a third of all patients studied — both severe and non-severe cases — had some neurological symptoms.On Friday, the worldwide coronavirus death toll rose to more than 100,000 people , according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University.In New York City, the death toll climbed to more than 5,000 on Friday , with 639 more Big Apple residents killed by the virus in a single day.