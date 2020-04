© Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool/Getty Images



WHAT, WHEN DID DOD KNOW?

'NO SUCH PRODUCT' EXISTS

"NCMI and the Defense Intelligence Agency spent considerable time over the last 24 hours examining every possible product that could have been identified as related to this topic and have found no such product."

"As a matter of practice, the National Center for Medical Intelligence does not comment publicly on specific intelligence matters. However, in the interest of transparency during this current public health crisis, we can confirm that media reporting about the existence/release of a National Center for Medical Intelligence Coronavirus-related product/assessment in November of 2019 is not correct. No such NCMI product exists."



ESPER WOULD HAVE KNOWN

The National Center for Medical Intelligence issued a rare public denial of a report by ABC News, which alleged that "concerns about what is now known to be the novel coronavirus pandemic were detailed in a November intelligence report"according to an unnamed source who told ABC the reports were thenThe ABC News report, which alleged that 2019 intelligence depicted an "American government that could have ramped up mitigation and containment efforts far earlier to prepare for a crisis poised to come home," sent Pentagon officials scrambling to find the report in question. A defense official said:That, in turn, prompted Col. R. Shane Day, a medical doctor and director of the DIA's National Center for Medical Intelligence, to issue a rare public statement:Defense Secretary Mark Esper was questioned about the purported November intelligence assessment by ABC's George Stephanopoulos on last Sunday's episode of This Week."Did the Pentagon receive an intelligence assessment on COVID in China last November from the National Center for Medical Intelligence of DIA?""Oh, I can't recall, George. But, we have many people who watch this closely.""This assessment was done in November, and it was briefed to the NSC in early December to assess the impact on military readiness, which, of course, would make it important to you, and the possible spread in the United States.