Crude prices jumped 12 percent on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and major producers led by Russiaaccording to Reuters sources.Oil prices have collapsed after OPEC+ countries disagreed on production cuts last month, with Russia refusing to lower output. In response, Saudi Arabia ramped up its production to a record high of more than 12 million barrels per day, after previous OPEC+ production cuts expired at the end of March.Moscow has insisted that it would only accept cuts to its output if other players, including the United States, joined in. However, theRussian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the world needs to cut production by 10 million bpd. During a televised meeting with Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Putin said the Saudis were flooding the market to force competing shale oil producers out of business, particularly in the US.The United States currently produces around 15 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 12 million bpd and Russia with 10 million bpd. Putin said that moving forward, Moscow would be comfortable with a price of $42 per barrel, roughly $10-15 higher than the current levels.