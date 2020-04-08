© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to invite Bernie Sanders supporters to the Republican Party after the Senator dropped out of the presidential race. Trump also blamed Sanders' exit on Elizabeth Warren and the Democrats."Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!" the president tweeted shortly after it was announced Sanders was suspending his presidential campaign, clearing the way for Joe Biden to earn his party's nomination.The president ended his tweet by inviting "the Bernie people" to the Republican Party."The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!" he wrote.Though Trump and Sanders agree on little politically, both hold aggressive trade policies that serve to protect domestic industries and jobs.