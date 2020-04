The pandemic is leading people to buy way, way more guns as some fear there will soon be civil unrest.According to a new report from the New York Times, Americans bought nearly two million guns last month as the country slowly went into lockdown.And while more guns were sold in January 2013, the numbers are actually extremely close — with roughly two million guns sold during each time period.The data used in the report from the Times was based on the number of background checks reported by the FBI, so it is likely that the actual numbers are even higher because background checks are not required in every state. The FBI has been tracking monthly gun sales in the U.S. since 1998.Timothy Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University, believes that people are preparing for civil unrest which has reportedly already begun in places like Italy.Lytton told the Times.This week, U.S. President Donald Trump included gun stores, shooting ranges, and firearm and ammunition manufacturers in a list of essential businesses that can remain open during the lockdown.