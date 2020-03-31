© Andrew Harnik/ Pool via REUTERS



"a new form of coup d'etat" and said it showed the "desperation" of the "Washington elite," and their "obsession" with Venezuela

The US State Department magnanimously agreed that opposition politician Juan Guaido may not actually be president of Venezuela, but insisted he still has to be part of a transition government if Caracas wants sanctions relief.Secretary of State MikeAccording to Pompeo, the proposal "protects the interests and equities of all Venezuelan people who desperately seek a resolution to their dire political, economic and humanitarian crisis," and he urged all sides to "carefully and seriously" consider it.The US and EU would lift their sanctions against Venezuela - including a ban on oil exports and on Maduro and his colleagues personally - if and when the initiative is "fully implemented," the State Department said.Washington and a score of its allies have stubbornly maintained since January 2019 that Guaido is the true president of Venezuela. Tuesday's proposal is a tacit admission that his claim is void - but that does not mean the US is giving up on its dreams of regime change., adding that the State Department "worked closely" with Guaido when they put together the proposal, and continue to support him."I think he's the most popular politician in Venezuela. I think if there were an election held today, he could do incredibly well," Pompeo said, when asked about Guaido.targeting Maduro's government as well as the country in general.Just last week, the US charged Maduro with conspiring with Colombian Communists to flood the US with drugs and offered a $15 million bounty for his capture. It was a transparent ploy if ever there was one, sinceJust hours before the State Department announcement, a court in Caracas summoned Guaido to appear next Thursday and answer questions about a weapons cache intercepted at the border with Colombia, calling him a suspect in an "attempted coup and assassination" plot., which also insisted on the need for regime change and establishment of a transitional government with "moderate rebels." That plan eventually fell through after Russia sent an expeditionary force to help the government in Damascus deal with jihadist militants and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists, sidelining the US.