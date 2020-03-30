© STR / KCNA / KNS / AFP

Hearing Pompeo's reckless remarks, we dropped the interest in dialogue with further conviction.

North Korea said it has lost faith in dialogue with Washington after "reckless" US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for more pressure on Pyongyang."We will go our own way. We want the US not to bother us," the official said.North Korea admitted test-firing multiple rocket launchers on Monday, maintaining that the test was done to strengthen national security. The South Korean Army, meanwhile, reported that Pyongyang had separately launched several projectiles into the Sea of Japan in early March.The US-North Korean talks showed a glimmer of hope after a promising historic face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018. The negotiations have since stalled with both sides blaming each other for being unwilling to compromise.