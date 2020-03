"The Federal Reserve should be able to implement negative nominal interest rates vastly more effectively in the absence of large bills, which could prove quite important as a stimulative tool in the next financial crisis."

Cash has been the target of the banking and financial elites for years. Now, the coronavirus pandemic is being used to frighten the masses into accepting a cashless society. That would mean the death of what's left of our free society.The war on cash is about imposing a new meta-narrative.. It doesn't end with monopoly control over transactions, though.None of this bothers the well-heeled boosters of a cashless society or their lackeys in the media. They want Americans reading about the threat of coronavirus cooties on their cash, which is absurd.In another CNN article, readers are practically shamed for withdrawing cash to save during a crisis. Every sentence, every word, every letter of the article is nuts.It begins by reassuring the reader that their bank account is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). There's no mention of moral hazard from CNN. The fact that the federal government guarantees every bank account up to $250,000 encourages reckless financial and banking behavior. Not worth mentioning, CNN?In the Wall Street Journal , Rogoff also wrote that a cashless society would offer such benefits as "greater flexibility for the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy when necessary."He wrote those words in 2017. And these too:Pardon the pun, but it's absolutely sick how COVID-19 is being used now as a launching pad for this cashless agenda. There's nothing to fear about using cash during this time of social distancing.