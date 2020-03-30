© Reuters

Pyongyang has confirmed it conducted yet another test of a new "super-large multiple rocket launcher" a day after Seoul reported North Korea fired two short-range missiles towards the Sea of Japan amid ongoing drills.It's unclear if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the drill to oversee the launch in person.Two short-range missiles blasted off a launch site in the city of Wonsan, on the country's eastern coast, at 6.10am local time, according to the South Korean military.The missiles flew some 230km (143 miles), reaching an altitude of 30km (18,6 miles) before splashing into the Sea of Japan outside of Tokyo's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).North Korea took a 3-month respite from testing - from late November to early March - before eventually resuming the launches. It came after Washington refused to change its approach to the stalled de-nuclearization talks as demanded by Pyongyang, seeking a partial lifting of the economic sanctions in return for a nuclear disarmament. Washington insists North Korea should first dismantle its nuclear capacities completely before any relief could be considered.