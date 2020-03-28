Puppet Masters
Draconian muscle flexing
Electroverse
Tue, 24 Mar 2020 21:42 UTC
To date, the GLOBAL death toll from COVID-19 stands at around 17,000, with experts still unsure how many of those victims would have succumb to their 'underlying health conditions' anyway, even if they weren't infected with the respiratory disease.
That number of 17,000 is of course going to rise, but even if we surpass figures of 250,000 or even 500,000, the death toll still needs to be kept in perspective.
Governments around the world are trigger-happily removing peoples social liberties, as well as universally sabotaging the global economy. After studying the below chart from the IMHE & Global Burden of Disease, the question on my lips is why...?
Road Injuries killed 1.24 million globally in 2017 — so why hasn't transport been restricted to 'essential journeys only'...? Why haven't stricter testing measure been introduced...? Why aren't drivers over the age of 80 having their licenses revoked-as they're the group with the highest rates of driver deaths...?
Homicides killed 405,000 people in 2017 — so why haven't lockdowns/curfews been enforced to try and lower that figure...?
Alcohol killed some 185,000 — why haven't bars been closed, and supermarkets banned from selling the stuff...?
And the top spot, Cardiovascular Disease killed a staggering 18 million in 2017 — so why hasn't obesity been tackled by shutting down fast-food restaurants, why hasn't smoking been banned (the top two contributors to the illness)...?
Of course, I'm in no way calling for the above draconian measures to be introduced, but I'm no fan of them being enforced for COVID-19 either. They appear wildly out of proportion given the risk the disease poses the "average healthy" member of the public-the latest data on that suggesting that only 1.3% of those infected who are otherwise healthy individuals become moderately-to-seriously ill, with an even smaller percentage of them going on the require critical care, and fewer-still going on to die.
There is no doubt these "social distancing" measures are overblown, but, to me at least, they serve as two depressing indicators: 1) That health services around the world are wholly-unprepared for even a small influx of patients. And 2) that these lock-downs are a show of power to an ever-rebellious and revolution-ready global population.
Saying that, there is understandable fear over the Coronavirus — it is still a relatively unknown disease. But the more information we're managing to gather -particularly as the infection spreads to the more transparent West- the less reason we have to fear it.
COVID-19 is proving far less deadly than past pandemics, and unlike the Spanish Flu, for example -which disproportionately attacked young, healthy individuals- this illness is currently only affecting those who are elderly and/or already sick. Therefore, any defensive measures introduced by governments should hinge on protecting those two groups and those two groups alone, instead of the widespread draconian muscle flexing we're witnessing.
Let's not let fear drive us into signing away our social liberties, because who knows how easy it will be to get them all back...
Reader Comments
People hate humanity(?), have some addiction to schadenfreude or just to drama, and so they want all their freedoms, social functions, education, and career opportunities taken from them. Instead we should listen to valley girls from overhyped tv shows, a boxer who pretends he can form thoughts, or a news host whose skepticism is as ephemeral as his conscience.
No doubt that's all really more gradual, has been going on for some time, and will get worse when something else comes along.
Do Governments dancing to the Pied Piper Tune of the Deep State expect a social explosion due to these tyrannical oppressive measures of the Elect Creative Destructionist Boarding School Graduates, who told parliament members to "wait for your instructions" in case of expected large scale uprisings? You know when the Freedom of Creativity of Humanity is suppressed and abused there is always a trashing response? Is the Deep State just waiting for larger groups of people to explode as a result of everybody's heads are being stepped on with Gestapo Boots and oppressed by draconian measures? Is it that the Deep State can't wait to finally have a good cause to bring on Martial Law?
For example the demented idiot star MMA champion, perfectly mind programmed unfortunate humanoid Conor McGregor calls for 'full 24-hour patrol' of Irish military to enforce coronavirus lockdown — RT Sport News
" Hello everyone, hello Ireland ," McGregor said. " We have now entered a more substantial lockdown and I am pleased to see it. You see, if you do not enter the game you cannot win it. We have now entered this game and with strict adherence to the methods, we will win. To the Irish public: we must abide by the legislations put forth tonight by our leaders: no more than two kilometres from home, no unessential travel and full closure of all non-essential business.