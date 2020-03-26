© Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein



The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials on charges of "narco-terrorism," the latest escalation of the Trump administration's pressure campaign against the socialist leader.against Maduro, who already faces U.S. sanctions and has been the target of a U.S. effort aimed at pushing him from power. Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment."While the Venezuelan people suffer, this cabal...lines their pockets," Barr said of Maduro and theThey includeby Washington at a time when some U.S. officials have privately said President Donald Trump is increasingly frustrated with the results of his Venezuela policy.The United States and dozens of other countries have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate president. But Maduro has remained in power, backed by the country's military and by Russia, China and Cuba.U.S. officials have long accused Maduro and his associates or running a "narco-state," saying they have used drug trafficking proceeds to make up for lost revenue from a Venezuelan oil sector heavily sanctioned by the United States.The indictments were unsealed in New York, Florida and Washington.