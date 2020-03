© Reuters / Marco Bello

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has castigated Washington for blocking an emergency flight to bring home hundreds of Venezuelans stuck in the US, slamming sanctions on the country's airlines."We denounce that the US insists on its air blockade of Venezuela and still refuses to authorize direct humanitarian flights [through] @LAConviasa or other lines, to bring back more than 800 compatriots stranded in the US and registered in the system of our Chancellery," Arreaza said in a tweet on Tuesday.The FM announced on Monday that hundreds of citizens were scheduled to return on the repatriation flight - each signing up through an online registry - but noted Caracas was still waiting for a US response, which apparently came in the negative a day later. The US has yet to comment on the matter publicly.Venezuela has reported only around 84 cases of Covid-19 within its borders, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker, as infections soar well beyond 50,000 in the US, now the third largest hotspot for the virus.