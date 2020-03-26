© Reuters / KHAM

More than one in three people on Earth are now confined to their homes because of quarantine measures imposed by various nations to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, AFP reports.Strict nationwide quarantine measures have been imposed in Italy, which has become the new epicenter of the pandemic. Those defying the newly imposed 'social distancing' requirements could face a fine of up to $3,200 under new regulations introduced by Rome.Germany has literally banned all public gatherings involving more than two people, exempting only families and people living together in shared households.