EU tried to pin the blame on Italy

Huge support in terms of expertise

The EU's initial response to the massive outbreak of coronavirus in Italy was largely "inadequate," and a lack of European solidarity opened the doors for Russia and China, former Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini told RT.The new epicenter of the dreaded pandemic, Italy, has been struggling to stop the spread of Covid-19 for weeks now. The disease has already killed more than six thousand people in the country, with over 60 thousand people infected.The EU clearly underestimated the virus, blaming the outbreak in Italy on its national healthcare system flaws, according to the two-time foreign minister and OSCE representative. As a result,"Frankly speaking, Brussels is not doing enough. At the very first moment, Italy was practically alone against the virus. Many said it was all because of the Italian habits, because Italians do not respect the rules. Suddenly, they realized all the other countries were equally affected."The situation in other major EU states like Germany and France deteriorated rapidly, forcing them to deal with thousands of infected on their own soil.Andrea Giannotti, the executive director of the Italian Institute of Eurasian Studies, told RT.The lack of solidarity was recently noted from outside of the bloc - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic decried European solidarity as a myth, while praising Beijing for its assistance. His remarks came afterThe EU is now trying "to do more" and somehow "make up" for its initial poor execution of a coordinated response, former Italian MP Dario Rivolta said.Frattini particularly hailed this decision, which, as "very important." But this c."Still, it is not enough, Rivolta told RT, adding that "for the moment," there are no major changes. And while financial relief is necessary, there are other things to be considered, such as medical assistance.At one point, requests for help were sent out all over the world, according to Giannotti."Some Italian embassies were tasked with negotiating with local governments in order to find any opportunities to receive assistance from abroad, including help with equipment, which Italy lacks." Russia and China were among those who responded.Now they will be deployed to the most affected regions in the country's north.Frattini said the help was of the utmost importance: "What Russia has done is not comparable to what other countries have done, including China because China also sent something but not comparable with the support provided by Russia."The specialists have provided "very huge support in terms of expertise... in terms of virology."Speaking to RT, the Italian ambassador to Russia, Pasquale Terracciano, agreed that a joint approach is the best way to put an end to the pandemic.Thanking Moscow for the contribution, he said: "It will be crucial to recover from this tragic situation, hopefully soon."