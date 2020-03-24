© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Julian Assange falls into a category of persons who should be released to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Lawyers for Julian Assange are to make a bail application for the WikiLeaks co-founder, arguing that he is in imminent danger of contracting the deadly novel coronavirus at the center of a global pandemic while in prison.The Australian is currently being held in the notorious maximum-security Belmarsh prison in London on a US extradition warrant for publishing classified information about the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.The WikiLeaks founder is wanted in the US for "unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defense" with the help of former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.The US Justice Department has indicted the journalist on 18 counts, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.