If non-emergency travel is restricted, workers can show law enforcement officials the letter if they're stopped on the way to work.



"This letter along with current New York CIty Transit identification identifies this individual as an essential employee who is required to travel during the curfew imposed due to the Coronavirus emergency," states the letter, which is signed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Police Department's acting chief Joseph McGrann. "Please give this individual due consideration during this crisis."



MTA spokeswoman Abbey Collins said the letter was distributed on Monday to a "limited number of NYCT bus employees living in New Jersey" because the state's Gov. Murphy suggested imposing a statewide curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. (source)

Your papers, please

What does this mean for those told they'd be able to go to the store?

It seems like the DoJ is itching to suspend the Constitution

Documents reviewed by POLITICO detail the department's requests to lawmakers on a host of topics, including the statute of limitations, asylum and the way court hearings are conducted. POLITICO also reviewed and previously reported on documents seeking the authority to extend deadlines on merger reviews and prosecutions...



...In one of the documents, the department proposed that Congress grant the attorney general power to ask the chief judge of any district court to pause court proceedings "whenever the district court is fully or partially closed by virtue of any natural disaster, civil disobedience, or other emergency situation."



The proposal would also grant those top judges broad authority to pause court proceedings during emergencies. It would apply to "any statutes or rules of procedure otherwise affecting pre-arrest, post-arrest, pre-trial, trial, and post-trial procedures in criminal and juvenile proceedings and all civil process and proceedings," according to draft legislative language the department shared with Congress. In making the case for the change, the DOJ document wrote that individual judges can currently pause proceedings during emergencies, but that their proposal would make sure all judges in any particular district could handle emergencies "in a consistent manner." (source)

Never let a serious crisis go to waste.