The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the documents.The move has tapped into a broader fear among civil liberties advocates and Donald Trump's critics — that the president will use a moment of crisis to push for controversial policy changes. Already, he has cited the pandemic as a reason for heightening border restrictions and restricting asylum claims. He has also pushed for further tax cuts as the economy withers, arguing that it would soften the financial blow to Americans. And even without policy changes, Trump has vast emergency powers that he could legally deploy right now to try and slow the coronavirus outbreak.The DOJ requests — which are unlikely to make it through a Democratic-led House — span several stages of the legal process, from initial arrest to how cases are processed and investigated.In one of the documents, the department proposed that Congress grant the attorney general power to ask the chief judge of any district court to pause court proceedings "whenever the district court is fully or partially closed by virtue of any natural disaster, civil disobedience, or other emergency situation."The proposal would also grant those top judges broad authority to pause court proceedings during emergencies. It would apply to "any statutes or rules of procedure otherwise affecting pre-arrest, post-arrest, pre-trial, trial, and post-trial procedures in criminal and juvenile proceedings and all civil process and proceedings," according to draft legislative language the department shared with Congress. In making the case for the change, the DOJ document wrote that individual judges can currently pause proceedings during emergencies, but that their proposal would make sure all judges in any particular district could handle emergencies "in a consistent manner."The request raised eyebrows because of its potential implications for habeas corpus -- the constitutional right to appear before a judge after arrest and seek release.Reimer said the possibility of chief judges suspending all court rules during an emergency without a clear end in sight was deeply disturbing."That is something that should not happen in a democracy," he said.Trump recently declared the coronavirus crisis a national emergency.Another controversial request:"Video teleconferencing may be used to conduct an appearance under this rule," read a draft of potential new language for Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 5(f), crossing out the phrase "if the defendant consents.""Video teleconferencing may be used to arraign a defendant," read draft text of rule 10(c), again striking out the phrase "if the defendant consents."