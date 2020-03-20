© Reuters / Viktor Korotayev

The Kremlin, for 20 years, has been doing the opposite of everyone else

while simultaneously raising living standards

The coronavirus pandemic has popped a quadrillion-dollar financial bubble and, RT's veteran business commentator Max Keiser believes.Keiser told RT. Now, governments will have to adjust to a new reality, and having a low debt and massive reserves could be the trump card, according to the former Wall Street stockbroker."Russia has the best hand at the geopolitical poker table.by reducing their national debt to near zero, and buying thousands of tons of gold," he said.Moscow has been boosting its gold and foreign currency holdings in recent years to shield its economy against any turmoil. According to the latest data published by Russia's central bank, the reserves have recently eclipsed $580 billion.said Keiser. He added, however, that measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further could hamper America's anti-crisis efforts.