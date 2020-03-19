Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps by 475, highest daily rise on record

© Reuters / Flavio Lo Scalzo



Israel closes borders to all non-resident foreigners as cases spike 40 percent in one day

© Reuters / Corinna Kern



and submitting to unprecedented levels of cyber-monitoring using technology supposedly developed to fight terrorism

demolitions of Palestinian homes have reportedly not slowed

'Very poorly equipped': UK facing dire scarcity of ventilators as Covid-19 cases increase, says largest manufacturer

© Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann



Successive governments have chipped away at the UK's state-run NHS system, leaving it dangerously underfunded in what some high-ranking members of the British Medical Association have claimed in recent years is a deliberate effort to force it to fail so that it can be profitably privatized.

China sending one MILLION masks & gloves to France following shipment to crisis-hit Italy

US embassies and consulates to cancel all routine visa appointments in most countries over coronavirus

Trump signs 'families first' coronavirus act, with additional $1 trillion stimulus in the works

Coronavirus strikes US Congress: Florida's Diaz-Balart, Utah's McAdams test positive

© Reuters / Yuri Gripas; Wikipedia / US Department of Labor

