Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps by 475, highest daily rise on record

Israel closes borders to all non-resident foreigners as cases spike 40 percent in one day

and submitting to unprecedented levels of cyber-monitoring using technology supposedly developed to fight terrorism

demolitions of Palestinian homes have reportedly not slowed

'Very poorly equipped': UK facing dire scarcity of ventilators as Covid-19 cases increase, says largest manufacturer

Successive governments have chipped away at the UK's state-run NHS system, leaving it dangerously underfunded in what some high-ranking members of the British Medical Association have claimed in recent years is a deliberate effort to force it to fail so that it can be profitably privatized.

China sending one MILLION masks & gloves to France following shipment to crisis-hit Italy

US embassies and consulates to cancel all routine visa appointments in most countries over coronavirus

Trump signs 'families first' coronavirus act, with additional $1 trillion stimulus in the works

Coronavirus strikes US Congress: Florida's Diaz-Balart, Utah's McAdams test positive

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made an emotional appeal to the nation, urging solidarity in face of the coronavirus epidemic that she described as the nation's greatest challenge since the Second World War."This is serious, and you need to take it seriously," she said, addressing the nation on Wednesday evening. "There has been no such challenge to our country since German reunification - no, since World War II - that relies so much on our joint action in solidarity."The fact that it was- underscored the gravity of the situation., while praising her "calm and practical" handling of the crisis.Others were outraged that, calling it a shocking failure of European solidarity.Merkel may have deliberately mentioned "the war" in order to avoid being accused of authoritarianism, a perpetual concern in modern German politics. Instead,, but only temporary and "necessary right now to save lives."Germany's public health authority, the Robert Koch Institute, has estimated that there could be up to 10 million infections within three months if the people refused to follow "social distancing" recommendations."We are at the beginning of an epidemic that will be on the move in our country for many weeks and months," institute president Lothar Wieler said at a press conference on Wednesday, describing the growth of the infection as "exponential" and, the European countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus.As of Wednesday evening, Germany had recorded 11,979 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 28 have resulted in deaths. Schools, bars, clubs and gyms have been closed, but the population has not been ordered to shelter at home.The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic has surged by 475 in the last 24 hours, reaching 2,978. The increase is the largest daily jump in fatalities since Italy reported its first cases of the deadly illness last month.The global pandemic has hit Italy harder than any other European country. The latest round of deaths come as the total number of cases in the Mediterranean nation rose above 35,500 on Wednesday, according to the Italian Civil Protection Agency.While, the death toll from the Covid-19 coronavirus has continued to rise unabated in Italy. Hospitals in the country have been overwhelmed, with the number of patients requiring intensive care beds exceeding the system's capacity over the weekend.Non-resident foreigners will no longer be allowed entry to Israel as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped 40 percent in 24 hours, and some areas, including Jerusalem, prepare for total lockdown.Israel announced the blanket ban on foreign nationals on Wednesday, with an exception for non-citizen residents. The country now has 427 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to medical authorities., Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov told Israeli Army Radio, warning "we will reach a situation in which there are many hundreds of new patients every day, and possibly more." PM Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to conduct at least 3,000 coronavirus tests per day,No further movement into or out of Bethlehem will be permitted, and residents of the city and two nearby towns have been ordered to remain indoors, aside from medical personnel, PM Mohammad Shtayyeh announced on Wednesday. Palestinians working in Israeli West Bank settlements are no longer permitted to do so.Israel is not just cracking down on movement into and out of the country. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion told the Jerusalem Post that, but admitted he didn't fully understand what that would entail, pointing out that it was all but impossible to "close the city completely so that no one leaves and no one comes."The city has sealed off all Palestinian crossings, and, despite the coronavirus pandemic.The British government's failure to invest properly in intensive care equipment will come back to haunt it, Andreas Wieland, CEO of Hamilton Medical, told Reuters on Wednesday.He added that the full force of the epidemic has not truly hit the UK, which had 2,600 confirmed cases and 100 deaths at the time of the interview, and the worst is yet to come."England is very poorly equipped... They're going to have a massive shortage, once the virus really arrives there.", which are needed to help severe coronavirus cases and other patients with respiratory difficulties to breathe. However, even after kicking up production by 30 to 40 percent in an effort to keep up with the raging pandemic, the company can still only produce about 80 ventilators every day., according to the Financial Times.Weiland said that while he had been in "close contact" with UK medical authorities, the much worse situation in. Nearly 3,000 people have died of coronavirus in the country as of Wednesday, and more than 35,000 have been diagnosed with the disease. He warned that a similar-scale outbreak would utterly overwhelm the British system.To free up resources, he said the NHS would be postponing non-urgent surgeries, drafting recently-retired doctors, and sending doctors working in non-hospital roles back to serving patients. However, critics of the plan, includingUntil (and unless) that happens, however,, from ventilators to masks to a staggering array of drugs that are made overseas - many in China, where production has not yet recovered from the devastating coronavirus outbreak.According to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the US only has about 21 percent of the 960,000 ventilators it will likely need at the peak of a coronavirus outbreak in the country, and while hospitals are scurrying to rent more as manufacturers focus their energies on churning out extra machines, time is running out. Adding to the disaster-in-waiting, like the UK, the US is sorely lacking in qualified respiratory therapists, specialist nurses, and doctors with the proper skills to hook a patient up to a ventilator.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed the shipments on Wednesday in an interview with France's BFM TV., he said.France reported 89 new deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, updating the total to 264. The number of confirmed cases has also risen to 9,134 - up from 7,730 on Tuesday - health agency director Jerome Salomon said.Last week, China also shipped a planeload of medical supplies including respirators and masks to Italy, which has suffered more than any other European country so far, and has seen hospitals overloaded with the rapidly increasing numbers of cases.Along with the 30 tons of equipment,to help in its battle against the disease. Italian Red Cross head Francesco Rocca said the country was in "desperate need" of the masks and was grateful for the donation in a moment of "great difficulty."In addition to the government help,, which has its own shortage of kits. Ma said Monday he would also donate masks and test kits to all countries in Africa.Despite its efforts to step up and aid other hard-hit countries, China has faced a barrage of negative media coverage in the West, with Trump administration officials repeatedly referring to Covid-19 as the "Chinese virus" and the "Wuhan virus" given the fact that it originated there in December.A number of US embassies around the world will suspend routine visa services due to coronavirus precautions, the US State Department confirmed on Wednesday.while US citizens would continue to receive services, she clarified.The suspension will affect both immigrant and non-immigrant visa services at embassies in countries with a US State Department travel advisory level of 2, 3, or 4, according to an earlier statement from the US Embassy in South Korea.As of Wednesday, that includes around 100 countries for which warnings have been issued, according to the US State Department website. In South Korea, which has seen the largest number of infections in Asia outside of China, embassy appointments will be cancelled from Thursday, Reuters said.The US Senate has voted 90-8 for the House bill providing for free coronavirus testing, paid emergency leave for those infected, andDubbed the "Families First Coronavirus Response Act" by the Democrat-dominated House, the bill sailed through the Senate on Wednesday, according to the White House.In selling the bill to fellow Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) had to deal with pushback from his party over what they said wereIt was unclear which provisions may have been dropped in the final negotiations. Some estimates said the bill could cost up to $350 billion, mainly in paid sick and child care leave mandate for companies already stressed by the economy that has ground to a halt due to the outbreak."It is a well-intentioned bipartisan product assembled by House Democrats and President Trump's team that tries to stand up and expand some new relief measures for American workers," McConnell said.Whilehe added, "in this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers."It is the second massive spending bill the US Congress has adopted in response to the pandemic,Senate Republicans are now moving at "warp speed," per McConnell, to draftQuarantines, lockdowns and "social distancing" have put a great strain on Americans, the vast majority of whom live paycheck to paycheck and rely on schools for child care. Work closures also mean layoffs and workers losing their health insurance. The White House has already moved to halt debt payments, evictions and foreclosures in an effort to mitigate the hardship.There have been 8,403 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the US so far, and the disease has been reported in every state. More are expected as testing expands. As of Wednesday, there have been a total of 133 deaths due to the disease.Democratic representative from Utah Ben McAdams has contracted the coronavirus, becoming the second American congressman to test positive for the fast-spreading illness after Florida Republican Mario Diaz-Balart.McAdams said in a statement on Wednesday evening. "Today I learned that I tested positive."I [will] continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine.McAdams saidFlorida representative Diaz-Balart announced his own diagnosis earlier on Wednesday, stating his symptoms had subsided."I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better," he said in a statement, but urged others to take the disease "extremely seriously."Diaz-Balart added that he entered self-quarantine on Friday out of abundance of caution and stayed in Washington rather than return to South Florida, because that would put his wife at risk due to her pre-existing conditions. He developed symptoms on Saturday, including fever and a headache, and was notified on Wednesday that he was indeed infected by the novel coronavirus.Several other lawmakers have self-quarantined as a precaution since a Covid-19 carrier was reported to have attended the CPAC conference last month, but so far all of their tests have come back negative.