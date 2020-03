© BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped as low as 19,716 on Wednesday, erasing all gains made since President Donald Trump's inauguration.The Dow closed at 19,732 on Trump's inauguration day Jan. 20, 2019.Market volatility is expected to continue as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Michael Farr, the president of the investment management firm Farr, Miller & Washington, told The Washington Post "The volatility shows the desperation on Wall Street to find fair value," Farr said. "Each news release and statistic is greeted with 1,000-point swings."