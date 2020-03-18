© Daily Mail/Unknown/KJN



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is said to have arrested his cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud Bin Abdulaziz, who has been missing for a year, Spanish ABC newspaper reported. According to the paper, a group of eight men appeared in the princess' home in Jeddah on 28 February 2019 as she was preparing to leave with her family to Switzerland for treatment.The paper saidThe newspaper quoted a source close to the princess as saying that, adding that the family does not know when she will be released.In 2016, Princess Basmah returned to Saudi Arabia after then-Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Nayef intervened with the king securing her return.The newspaper added that a source close to Bin Nayef saidnoting that she is the only woman being held in this maximum security prison.Source said Princess Basmah was held on suspicion of trying to flee the country with her adult daughter, after she was due to travel to Switzerland for medical treatment. Since then, sources say, Saudi authorities did not respond to their requests for information.Germany's DW newspaper reported in December that documents it had seen