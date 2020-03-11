The scent of the rain has a special name, Petrichor, so named by two Australian scientists in the 1960s.
The fragrance is a combination of chemicals released by soil-dwelling bacteria, oils released from plants during dry spells, and ozone created when lightning occurs.
The rainy days are ideal if you are a bit stressed, feel blue, or just need some time to relax and enjoy the present moment.
Despite Lowering Your Stress Levels, Walking in the Rain Offers the Following 7 Benefits as Well
- The smell of the rain refreshes the mind
- The high humidity keeps the skin and hair moisturized, and rain is great for the skin and scalp
- Japanese researchers found that physical activities done in a cold, rainy weather burn more calories and fats than when done on a good day
- While raining, droplets absorb dust and microbes, so the air is purified and cleaner
- Walking in the rain makes one feel rebellious, so feel free to do it when you feel like you need to break a rule
- A walk in the rain helps people see problems from another perspective
- As fewer people go out in the rain, these walks give us a better sense of space, so our thoughts and emotions can roam free, and run wild.
Sources: healthyfoodhouse.com, www.oldnaturalcures.com, www.lifealth.com, www.footfiles.com