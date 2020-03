© REUTERS/Spc. Robert Woodward; REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

How insane and cruel is it to suggest that we have to figure out how to pay for it when we can actually go to war and not ask one question

A panelist who took part in a coronavirus roundtable hosted by presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders scoffed at the idea that free vaccines to combat the illness would be untenable, noting that there's always cash to fund US wars.The Vermont senator assembled a group of medical professionals in Detroit on Tuesday to discuss how the United States could best deal with the ongoing health crisis.Sanders chuckled, and then yielded to a member of his panel, Deborah Burger, who serves as the president of National Nurses United, the country's largest nurses' union.Burger's outburst resonated with many on social media, with one comment concluding that "any decent person" could see that the US healthcare system is "immoral and cruel."Others were less enthusiastic about the idea of declaring coronavirus a public health emergency worthy of taxpayer dollars."Yea people are going to put in millions so they can give it away free... communists," one person quipped, to which an unimpressed Twitter user fired back: "Is war free?"