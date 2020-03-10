© Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Joe Biden ended up in a shouting match with a Michigan factory worker who accused him of trying to take Americans' guns away,The man accused Biden of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment rights" at a campaign stop on Tuesday as voters headed to the polls for the crucial Michigan primary."You're full of s**t," an incensed Biden shot back.Sensing disaster, a female staffer attempted to rescue Biden and usher him on,Biden then told the gathered voters that he supports the second amendment and he is "not taking your guns away at all."The exchange turned even more intense when the worker reminded Biden:The audio is not entirely clear, but the two men then get into a heated debate with Biden yelling something about AR-14s and AR-15s.The encounter came just hours before Biden was due to meet representatives of gun control organizations at another campaign stop in Columbus, Ohio.The Michigan primary is seen as a make-or-break state for Biden's Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, who told reporters on Friday that it could be the "most important state" for his campaign.Biden maintains a significant lead in the statewide polls, but Sanders will be hoping to pull off a repeat of his stunning upset victory against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 primary season.