1 day ago kptv.com Doorbell camera catches 1 of 2 fireballs seen in western Oregon

Doorbell camera catches 1 of 2 fireballs seen in western Oregon
If you looked up at the sky last night, you may have seen a fireball visible from western Oregon and southwest Washington!

The American Meteor Society Fireball log says there were numerous reports on the night of March 4. The first one was reported around 7:15 p.m. due southeast.


A second fireball appeared around 12:50 a.m. early Thursday morning due westward. This second one was visible from the Oregon coast and Tacoma, Washington

"Weather then was partly cloudy over the valley. Reports like these are valuable to help determine reports of the fireball or meteor, and perhaps meteorite fragments if any," said Jim Todd, the Director of Space Science Education at OMSI.

For further information, check the link to American Meteor Society webpage.