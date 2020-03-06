Puppet Masters
US & Britain again accuse Russia of cyberattacks in Georgia - provide no proof
RFE/RL
Fri, 06 Mar 2020 04:52 UTC
The three countries told the UN Security Council on March 5 that the cyberattacks "are part of Russia's long-running campaign of hostile and destabilizing activity against Georgia and are part of a wider pattern of malign activity."
The remarks came after Georgia's ambassador wrote to the Security Council in February about the large-scale attack in October.
On February 20, the United States and Britain publicly joined Georgia in blaming Russia for the coordinated cyberattack, which took thousands of Georgian websites offline and even disrupted TV broadcasts.
More than 2,000 state, private, and media websites as well as two private television stations -- Imedi and Maestro -- were knocked out on October 28. The targeted websites included those of the president's office and local municipality offices.
Washington and London said in separate statements at the time that the attacks were carried out by a unit of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency known as Unit 74455 and Sandworm.
Sandworm is known as a single group of hackers within the GRU and security experts have linked it to such cyber-breaches as the theft of 9 gigabytes of e-mails from the French presidential campaign of Emmanuel Macron, a similar campaign against the Democratic National Committee in the United States in 2016, as well as the malware that hit Ukraine's power grid in 2015 and spread globally.
At the UN on March 5, Estonian Ambassador Sven Jurgenson read a statement while standing with British envoy Karen Pierce and acting U.S. Deputy Ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet, saying the attacks demonstrate "a continuing pattern of reckless...cyberoperations against a number of countries" by the GRU.
"These actions clearly contradict Russia's attempts to claim it is a responsible actor in cyberspace," their statement said. "Irresponsibility in cyberspace is detrimental to all of us."
Russia's Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations as "unfounded and politically driven."
It said the accusations reflect Georgia's efforts at "demonization" of Russia and that they would further hamper relations between the countries.
Russia has fraught relations with its southern neighbor, which is seeking to join Western organizations such as the European Union and NATO, moves that Moscow opposes.
Russia fought a five-day war with Georgia in 2008 after which Russia recognized the independence claim of two breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, that comprise 20 percent of its territory. Russia is one of only a few countries that recognizes the two regions' independence.
Comment: Is Georgia so desperate to join the failing EU and the ailing NATO as well as to appease the US that it will go along with baseless accusations against Russia in the hopes that they may get the chance to join their clubs? Attacks on Georgia benefit a number of countries but Russia isn't one of them.
- US preparing for another color revolution: Georgia 2020
- Ethnic-Specific Weapons: Leaked Documents Reveal US Diplomats in Georgia Trafficking Human Blood And Pathogens For Pentagon Biowarfare Laboratory
- 'Beacon of liberty': 10 years since Georgia attacked South Ossetia and Russia - not the other way around
Pentagon Biological Weapons Program Never Ended: US Bio-labs Around The WorldDilyana Gaytandzhieva is a Bulgarian investigative journalist and Middle East Correspondent. Over the last two years she has published a series of reports on weapons smuggling to ISIS in Syria. In...