In 2017, the mayor of Trzcianka in the Greater Poland Voivodeship ordered the demolition of the Mausoleum of Soviet Soldiers, where 56 Red Army members who died in the battles to liberate the town - then known as Schönlanke - were buried.On Monday, Judge Marcin Mackowski ordered an investigation into the demolition, based on the complaint by two descendants of the deceased soldiers, represented by the Polish non-governmental association Kursk.The most important thing the investigation needs to establish is whether the remains of the Soviet soldiers were still in the ground when the bulldozers came to destroy the mausoleum, Mackowski said.Czarnecki's order came during a campaign of "de-Communization" pushed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party. He has since been elected to the Sejm, the Polish parliament.More than 420 memorials to Soviet troops have been dismantled or demolished across Poland between 1997 and 2018, with only 134 remaining, Russian ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev said last year.Dialogue about history with Poland is pointless so long as, Andreev added.Russia has been increasingly concerned by the attempts of Polish politicians to rewrite history for short-term political gains, as PiS insists that Poland was a victim of both Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during WWII.Last year, Warsaw initiated an EU Parliament resolution which claims that the 1939 non-aggression pact between Moscow and Berlin "paved the way for the outbreak of the Second World War."Polish President Andrzej Duda retaliated by refusing to invite Putin to the ceremony commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by Soviet forces in January - and ditching the rival event in Israel, where Putin was invited to speak.